East Grand School Board votes to endorse ballot issue 6A

The East Grand School District's office in Granby sits under a blue sky in September, 2022.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The East Grand School Board met for less than an hour Tuesday, Oct. 18, and voted to endorse ballot issue 6A, which would establish a property tax to fund the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. President Ed Raegner brought the item to the board at their last meeting, Oct. 4, but they did not vote then.

At that Oct. 4 meeting, Board Treasurer Chris Raines opposed voting on the issue because he had not had time to read the ballot measure. The endorsement passed 5-1, with board member Ted Reade voting against endorsing the measure.

Raegner fielded questions from his peers about the backlash the measure has received, saying it centers around the measure adding another tax. He spoke about the election forum Destination Granby held Monday at Middle Park High School and said he talked about measure 6A at the event and heard some opposition.

Board members also asked Raegner why the proposed property tax is the right way to fund the housing partnership. He talked about issues he sees with other methods like impact fees and taxing short-term rentals. Raegner said the measure is not perfect, but after discussing it with the board, they approved their resolution to endorse it.

Other business