Grand County Sheriff’s Office investigating case of dead dog

The Grand County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the death of a dog in Hot Sulphur Springs on Dec. 28.

The dog, Roxy, went missing the day after Christmas. Steve Quesada posted about the missing dog on a Grand County community Facebook page, stating the dog was owned by friends, the Hammond family.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the missing dog on Dec. 26. Roxy was a livestock guardian dog, in charge of protecting livestock from predators. The family and friends of Roxy showed law enforcement that the dog’s electronic collar indicated her last known location. However, whoever had contact with the missing dog removed both her regular collar and electronic collar. The electronic collar was later found near U.S. Highway 40 and Kinney Creek, without the dog.

The sheriff’s office investigators applied for and were granted a Search Warrant to locate Roxy. When they located her on Dec. 28, she was dead.

The dog’s body was returned to the family. The incident remains an active investigation and the case will be presented to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for potential charges. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 970-725-3343.