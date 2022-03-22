Library Corner: Meet your local librarians

Grand County Library District (GCLD) is very fortunate to have four talented and dedicated branch managers on staff to make sure our libraries are running smoothly, patrons’ needs are being met and the community has five safe, welcoming havens in which to read, research, rest, relax and rejuvenate.

Did you know that, collectively, these individuals have 75 years of library experience? That’s 75 years of knowledge, expertise, exceptional customer service skills and friendly smiles to greet and assist you when you visit any one of our libraries.

We thought it would be fun for readers to get to know these dynamic personalities a little bit better.





Jeanette McQuade – hired in 2008.

Jeanette used to visit the Fraser Valley Library when it was in the little red building on Eisenhower Drive. “When the library opened its doors at the current location, I remember coming in to browse and peek at the librarians through the circulation desk windows as they checked in items and repaired books.” She always thought it would be an intriguing place to work, being surrounded by books, a repository of vast knowledge.

Favorite library program – Read-to-a-Dog with Fraser resident Mikey Gallavan and therapy dog Sophie

Favorite book genre – narrative nonfiction and books about dogs (636.7)

Favorite GCLD resource – Libby for digital access to books, magazines, and audiobooks

Favorite part of my job – I enjoy the opportunity to connect with our community and work with amazing, collaborative, and dedicated district-wide staff and Board of Trustees.





Michelle Grant – hired in 2006.

Michelle has a sincere love of libraries. She was excited to join the team so she would have the opportunity for both professional and personal growth along this career path. “After raising my four daughters, it was time to jump back into the workforce. I knew the library setting was where I wanted to be.”

Favorite library program – weekly early literacy Storytime activities

Favorite book genre – current realistic fiction; authors Elin Hilderbrand, Kristin Hannah, Colleen Hoover

Favorite GCLD resource – Access Grand for community experience and enrichment

Favorite part of my job – I love my staff – they are the best people to work with and provide exceptional service to our community. They inspire me!





Sue Luton – hired in 1993.

Sue can still remember the four-digit library card number she received when she first moved to Granby in 1977! She would always take her young kids to Storytime, and she met a lot of people that way. “When my youngest started kindergarten, I decided it was time to find a job. The librarian at the Juniper Library reached out to me about the job. I applied.” Sue’s first job was as the assistant to the branch manager, but she was promoted just a few months later and has been with GCLD for 29 years!

Favorite library program – Armchair Traveler events and the water intrigue me. I am excited about this summer’s reading program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Favorite book genre – feel-good fiction that carries a message or life lesson to be learned

Favorite GCLD resource – hoopla, because I can download books that can’t be found in any other library

Favorite part of my job – I love customer service!





Emily Pedersen – hired in 2006.

“I have loved working in libraries ever since I volunteered at my school library in middle school.” Emily worked at her hometown library in Minnesota (yes, she is a Vikings fan!) in the summers during high school and college. Shortly after college graduation, she moved to Kremmling with her husband, saw the job posting for GCLD, and decided to apply!

Favorite library program – Storytime, because I have met so many new families, and I enjoy watching the children grow and listen to stories

Favorite book genre – historical fiction

Favorite GCLD resource – OverDrive/Libby because I love audiobooks and enjoy listening with my kids

Favorite part of my job – getting to know the amazing communities we live in and working with our rock star staff to serve those communities to the best of our ability with all of our awesome resources, services, and programs.