Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Sept. 19

A group of horses owned by Cindy and Haden Southway stand together in a pasture outside Granby this photo taken in 2013. The horses are now being housed on a property in Grand Lake.

Byron Hetzler / Sky-Hi News

Recent accusations in Grand Lake were punctuated last week by the town manager alleging two elected public officials have acted to deprive Grand Lake of tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

An email that Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone sent all trustees except Trustee Cindy Southway on Sept. 15 brought his accusations against her, her husband and Grand County Assessor Tom Weydert before the town board.

In the email, Crone alleged Southway and her husband “have been conspiring” with the owners of a 15-acre parcel where the Southways keep their horses to have the property assessed as agricultural, even though the town’s zoning requirements prohibit such use anywhere in Grand Lake.

Authorities are responding to a head-on collision at US Highway 34 and US Highway 40.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed that an injury accident occurred at the intersection just outside of Granby. US Highway 34 has been closed and detours are in place.

A Winter Park man was airlifted to Lakewood after one of his friends shot him in the back in an apparent accident Saturday night in Winter Park.

According to the Winter Park Fraser Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined that the 24-year-old man and a friend were inside the man’s apartment at the Mary Jane Day Center when the friend picked up a .22 caliber revolver, cocked it and pulled the trigger.

The bullet struck the 24-year-old in the back in what was described to police as an accidental shooting.

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 within the last 48 hours, making September the deadliest month in Grand County for the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Grand County COVID-19 dashboard showed the death toll due to COVID up to six people. Four others have died with COVID in Grand County.

Grand County Public Health wouldn’t release information about underlying conditions or vaccine status to protect patient privacy.

A 37-year-old Fraser woman died after being run over by her own vehicle on Wednesday night.

The Grand County Coroner identified the woman as Angela Peppin on Thursday.

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to the report of an accident on Fraser Avenue just west of US Highway 40.